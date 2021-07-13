Luncheon App dark mode: Finding personal coach, friends, groups

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I call this app luncheon do to based on my survey & interview, some people want to talk casually about business, niche, and hobbies like when they have lunch with someone. they prefer talk one on one with expert rather then in group discussion. finding good quality coach is hard for some.
So after the ux research, define problems, I come out with ideation. Then start wireframing, testing in low fidelity prototype, then make the high fidelity after testing.
I am Happy with your feedback
Cheers
Fitria