HISTORY Classroom - Teacher + Student Application Concept

The app was created with a partner for Adobe Creative Jams partnered with A+E Networks. The challenge was to use the examples in HISTORY Channel’s deep catalog of video and editorial content to create a teaching and learning experience, ultimately resulting in a HISTORY Classroom app. This prototype effectively and promptly provide videos, lesson plans/study guides from the HISTORY Channel to the hands of teachers and students.
To view the rest of the project, visit: https://cheyannaweaver.com/adobe-creative-jam-ae-networks-uiux-kit