Gurjot Singh

Coinbase App

Gurjot Singh
Gurjot Singh
  • Save
Coinbase App crypto bitcoin illustration dogecoin branding app
Download color palette

Ui Design For Coinbase App Design in Adobe XD
by @gurjotsinghharika

-->Follow @gurjotsinghharika for daily inspiration⁣

-->Subscribe to our YouTube channel link in bio

-->Share your thoughts in the comments⁣

Follow Us
Instagram Behance Dribbble Twitter Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Gurjot Singh
Gurjot Singh

More by Gurjot Singh

View profile
    • Like