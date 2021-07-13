Cheyanna Weaver

2D3D Magazine

I created a magazine featuring two artists: a two-dimensional designer and a three-dimensional designer of significance to me. I chose Chris Burden and Jessica Walsh. I created the 2D/3D logo, layout, ads, and sourcing content.
To view the rest of the project: https://cheyannaweaver.com/2d3d-magazine

