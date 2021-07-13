Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Diana Terry

Small Shift, Big Impact Campaign Billboards

Small Shift, Big Impact Campaign Billboards campaign print branding design vector campaign branding awareness campaign vector art illustration government green energy billboard graphic design print design
Billboard designs found throughout Chicago featuring original illustrations. This is a campaign focused on the positive impacts of switching to biodiesel with an emphasis on immediate change we can make NOW versus waiting for the 100% Green initiatives to be approved years from now.

To view the full campaign, check out the landing page I created at https://smallshiftbigimpact.com

Senior UI Designer, Illustrator, Optimist
