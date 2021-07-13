Small Shift, Big Impact Campaign Billboards

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Billboard designs found throughout Chicago featuring original illustrations. This is a campaign focused on the positive impacts of switching to biodiesel with an emphasis on immediate change we can make NOW versus waiting for the 100% Green initiatives to be approved years from now.
To view the full campaign, check out the landing page I created at https://smallshiftbigimpact.com