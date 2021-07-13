Nasyiya Ulfa
SUB-X

Social App

Nasyiya Ulfa
SUB-X
Nasyiya Ulfa for SUB-X
Hire Us
  • Save
Social App socialapp branding illustration mobile ui mobile design mobile app ui mobile app design uidesign design
Download color palette

Hi guys!
This is a new design for Social App Concept I've made.
I hope you like it ❤

----------------------------------------------------

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to
sub1studio.design@gmail.com

SUB-X
SUB-X
Fun, Passionate, and Loving team of design specialists 🔥
Hire Us

More by SUB-X

View profile
    • Like