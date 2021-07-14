Zach Johnson

Burning Mountain Music Festival Concept

I've always loved music festival posters — there's always so much text crammed into such a beautiful design. I created this website concept for some design practice, inspired by DDC's Sasquatch Festival designs.

Personally, I'd love to see Walk While Moonin' perform!

