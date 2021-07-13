HANDARU - Shallow Bold Script Font

Handaru is a shallow bold script font. I call it shallow because this font is shallow or flattened than most other fonts. But even so, it still doesn’t take away from the neat and modern impression of this font. That’s what makes this font so unique.

Also ideal for logos, badge, label, apparel, club, event, handwritten quotes, product packaging, header, poster, merchandise, social media & greeting cards.

Handaru come with opentype feature like a lot of alternates. Its help you to make beautiful lettering.

This font is also support multi language (áâàäåãæçéêèëíîìïıðñóôòöõøœšúûùüýÿžþÁÂÀÄÅÃÆÇÉÊÈËÍÎÌÏÐÑÓÔÒÖÕØŒŠÚÛÙÜÝŸŽÞ)

In Zip Package :

– Handaru otf

– Handaru ttf

– Handaru woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Alternate

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

