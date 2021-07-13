Farah Salsabila F

Food Truck Cafe

illustration drawing digitalpainting digitalart artwork art
Animal world where animals act the same as humans. There is a famous food truck cafe called Bun's Cafe. The cafe is run by rabbits, and the animals often come to order food, drink or chat.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
