Lei

The 3D rabbit named Kiddy！

Lei
Lei
  • Save
The 3D rabbit named Kiddy！ design rabbit ip branding c4d
Download color palette

In spring，in summer，in autumn，in winter，Kiddy have different stories~
Pink is spring，he reads his paintings.
Green is summer, he meets up a snail！
Yellow is autumn，he runs to the sunflowers.
Blue is winter, he still has his favorite rabbits！

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Lei
Lei

More by Lei

View profile
    • Like