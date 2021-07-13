The 3D rabbit named Kiddy！

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
In spring，in summer，in autumn，in winter，Kiddy have different stories~
Pink is spring，he reads his paintings.
Green is summer, he meets up a snail！
Yellow is autumn，he runs to the sunflowers.
Blue is winter, he still has his favorite rabbits！