Jessika Z

Hyperloop touch screen app

Jessika Z
Jessika Z
Hire Me
  • Save
Hyperloop touch screen app website user interface web app webapp ux ui
Hyperloop touch screen app website user interface web app webapp ux ui
Hyperloop touch screen app website user interface web app webapp ux ui
Hyperloop touch screen app website user interface web app webapp ux ui
Download color palette
  1. hy01.jpg
  2. hy02.jpg
  3. hy03.jpg
  4. hy04.jpg

In 2016 I was invited to create concept screens for Hyperloop One's (Virgin Hyperloop One) project in the United Arab Emirates. The app will have information on Hyperloop One's business and construction plans.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Jessika Z
Jessika Z
UI design & Front end development
Hire Me

More by Jessika Z

View profile
    • Like