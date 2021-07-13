Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Murilo Hiratomi

Voting award for social entrepreneur of the year

Murilo Hiratomi
Murilo Hiratomi
  • Save
Voting award for social entrepreneur of the year award vote orange social entrepreneur charity tilda publishing ngo ui web design webdesign minimalist geometric
Download color palette

I built this campaign page for Folha de São Paulo, a brazilian news website.
The idea of the page is for the users to vote their favorite social entrepreneur and NGO.

Check it out:
https://empreendedorsocial2020.folha.com.br/

Murilo Hiratomi
Murilo Hiratomi

More by Murilo Hiratomi

View profile
    • Like