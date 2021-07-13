Sahirul Iman

Wolverine

Wolverine classic logan xmen marvel wolverine illustration design simple cute cartoon namilurihas sticker character mascot
classic logan, once again based from my idol Ardian Syaf sketch ( https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10223007309924686&set=a.1200112656456) on my BANTET Style.

