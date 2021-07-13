Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
OneSignal

OneSignal Chrome Extensions/Apps SDK Setup Redesign

OneSignal
OneSignal Chrome Extensions/Apps SDK Setup Redesign
  1. Chrome 1.png
  2. Chrome 2.png
  3. Chrome 3.png
  4. Chrome 4.png
  5. Chrome 5.png

I redesigned the OneSignal notification setup for Chrome Extension & App developers - so if youre building on Chrome and looking for a notif provider we've got you covered with the easiest integration flow on the planet!

Come build the future of notifications! We're hiring a Visual Communications Designer to help with all the day-to-day marketing communications to promote our messaging console used by 1 million app developers.

Apply at onesignal.com/careers

Rebound of
OneSignal Android SDK Setup Redesign
OneSignal
OneSignal
Designing the future of messaging 🚀

