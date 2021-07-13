Dustin Searle

Rollie Fingers illustration

Rollie Fingers illustration pitcher wisconsin milwaukee wisconsin hall of famer illustrator major league milwaukee brewers milwaukee baseball rollie fingers illustration mlb brewers
Illustration #2 of my Brewers classic series - Rollie Fingers. Made in Adobe Illustrator.

