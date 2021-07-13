T-shirt Design for Band High Command

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
No 1 from right.
High Command is a trash metal unit from Worcester, Massachusetts. This is a Tour T-shirt (First commission for High Command), 2019. Debut for upcoming EP released by Southernlord Records. Done with pen and ink on paper and final work is on photoshop. © Yodth Gnosis 2019
No 2 from right.
Second T-shirt design for High Command play on Skullfest, 2019. Done with pen and ink on paper and final work is on photoshop. © Yodth Gnosis 2019
No 3 from right.
Third T-shirt design for High Command New Album Promo Tour, 2019. Done with pen and ink on paper and final work is on photoshop. © Yodth Gnosis 2019