T-shirt Design for Band High Command

High Command is a trash metal unit from Worcester, Massachusetts. This is a Tour T-shirt (First commission for High Command), 2019. Debut for upcoming EP released by Southernlord Records. Done with pen and ink on paper and final work is on photoshop. © Yodth Gnosis 2019

Second T-shirt design for High Command play on Skullfest, 2019. Done with pen and ink on paper and final work is on photoshop. © Yodth Gnosis 2019

Third T-shirt design for High Command New Album Promo Tour, 2019. Done with pen and ink on paper and final work is on photoshop. © Yodth Gnosis 2019