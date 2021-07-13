Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hilmy Atma

T-shirt Design for Band High Command

Hilmy Atma
Hilmy Atma
  • Save
T-shirt Design for Band High Command design merchandise illustration drawing cover album album art
Download color palette

No 1 from right.
High Command is a trash metal unit from Worcester, Massachusetts. This is a Tour T-shirt (First commission for High Command), 2019. Debut for upcoming EP released by Southernlord Records. Done with pen and ink on paper and final work is on photoshop. © Yodth Gnosis 2019

No 2 from right.
Second T-shirt design for High Command play on Skullfest, 2019. Done with pen and ink on paper and final work is on photoshop. © Yodth Gnosis 2019

No 3 from right.
Third T-shirt design for High Command New Album Promo Tour, 2019. Done with pen and ink on paper and final work is on photoshop. © Yodth Gnosis 2019

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Hilmy Atma
Hilmy Atma

More by Hilmy Atma

View profile
    • Like