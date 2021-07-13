Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Beta Pepperoni

Mandü Human Resources - Website

Beta Pepperoni
Beta Pepperoni
  • Save
Download color palette

Mandü website. The main idea was to create something different of the category and bringing human feelings to the navigation.
#website #responsive #scrollytelling #animation

https://mandu.pe/

Beta Pepperoni
Beta Pepperoni
We create delightful Minimum-Lovable-Products

More by Beta Pepperoni

View profile
    • Like