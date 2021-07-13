fred

Infographic - Webinar Insights - Onyx

Infographic - Webinar Insights - Onyx data layout data viz data visualization visualization product marketing product flat branding vector infographic design infographic sales collateral illustration photoshop marketing collateral illustrator composition graphic design design
Following a corporate webinar, developed an infographic highlighting participant-provided insights related to business recovery in the aftermath of COVID-19.

