Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Valerie Giffin

Carolyn Weiss (3/3)

Valerie Giffin
Valerie Giffin
Hire Me
  • Save
Carolyn Weiss (3/3) teeth dentist icon brand identity guide branding guide visual identity guide visual identity brand identity branding logo vector design minimal typography
Carolyn Weiss (3/3) teeth dentist icon brand identity guide branding guide visual identity guide visual identity brand identity branding logo vector design minimal typography
Carolyn Weiss (3/3) teeth dentist icon brand identity guide branding guide visual identity guide visual identity brand identity branding logo vector design minimal typography
Download color palette
  1. CarolynWeiss_Mockup_VisualIdentityGuide_01_Dribbble.png
  2. CarolynWeiss_Logo_Icon_Dribbble.png
  3. CarolynWeiss_Mockup_VisualIdentityGuide_02_Dribbble.png

Visual identity guide and icon for Carolyn Weiss, a registered nurse practitioner with over 24 years of experience.

Valerie Giffin
Valerie Giffin
Lettering & design for fun-focused brands
Hire Me

More by Valerie Giffin

View profile
    • Like