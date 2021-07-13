Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nina Zivkovic

Weirdtober 018/031: Wonder Woman

Nina Zivkovic
Nina Zivkovic
Hire Me
  • Save
Weirdtober 018/031: Wonder Woman lynda carter asteria diana prince wonder woman comic book art justice league weirdtober comic book graphic design sketch daily sketch procreate illustration comic book cover dceu flowers leaves dc comics dc universe
Weirdtober 018/031: Wonder Woman lynda carter asteria diana prince wonder woman comic book art justice league weirdtober comic book graphic design sketch daily sketch procreate illustration comic book cover dceu flowers leaves dc comics dc universe
Weirdtober 018/031: Wonder Woman lynda carter asteria diana prince wonder woman comic book art justice league weirdtober comic book graphic design sketch daily sketch procreate illustration comic book cover dceu flowers leaves dc comics dc universe
Weirdtober 018/031: Wonder Woman lynda carter asteria diana prince wonder woman comic book art justice league weirdtober comic book graphic design sketch daily sketch procreate illustration comic book cover dceu flowers leaves dc comics dc universe
Weirdtober 018/031: Wonder Woman lynda carter asteria diana prince wonder woman comic book art justice league weirdtober comic book graphic design sketch daily sketch procreate illustration comic book cover dceu flowers leaves dc comics dc universe
Weirdtober 018/031: Wonder Woman lynda carter asteria diana prince wonder woman comic book art justice league weirdtober comic book graphic design sketch daily sketch procreate illustration comic book cover dceu flowers leaves dc comics dc universe
Weirdtober 018/031: Wonder Woman lynda carter asteria diana prince wonder woman comic book art justice league weirdtober comic book graphic design sketch daily sketch procreate illustration comic book cover dceu flowers leaves dc comics dc universe
Weirdtober 018/031: Wonder Woman lynda carter asteria diana prince wonder woman comic book art justice league weirdtober comic book graphic design sketch daily sketch procreate illustration comic book cover dceu flowers leaves dc comics dc universe
Download color palette
  1. Nina_Zivkovic-Graphic_Design-Branding-Illustrator-Pittsburgh-Weirdtober-18.png
  2. 2021-03-Nina_Zivkovic-Illustration-Design-1-18_02.png
  3. 2021-03-Nina_Zivkovic-Illustration-Design-1-18_03.png
  4. 2021-03-Nina_Zivkovic-Illustration-Design-1-18_04.png
  5. 2021-03-Nina_Zivkovic-Illustration-Design-1-18_07.png
  6. 2021-03-Nina_Zivkovic-Illustration-Design-1-18_05.png
  7. 2021-03-Nina_Zivkovic-Illustration-Design-1-18_06.png
  8. 2021-03-Nina_Zivkovic-Illustration-Design-1-18_08.png

Weirdtober 018/031: Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman / Asteria ⚔️ – “There’s a reason I don’t have a list of villains as long as Bruce’s, Barry’s or even yours. When I Deal With Them, I Deal With Them." ⚔️

Meant to get this one done forever ago. I mean, I guess technically in October, but also really a for Wonder Woman Day and then for July 4th. And then, and then 🙃 so much going on 😭😭😭😭🤯😳🙏🏼

Wanted to show Asteria/Lynda Carter in the Golden Armor – using the WW84 Poster Pose 😁 Also added a little Wonder Woman 1975 [aka, the TV Show] costume details in the armor. Let’s get an Asteria show. My favorite part of WW84. (It’s like my own “What If…”) 🦅❤️💛💙 Check out the wings on the ones further back. Swoooon. And, went a tiny bit more realistic than I usually do. Again. This is supposed to be a ‘sketch’ series. I’m really crossing lines here. Lol

Immediately when I saw the 1984 armor, I knew I had to illustrate it, and couldn’t wait to [You’ll even see some hints of it in my daily sketch series from a bit back].

And… a special surprise on this one… See more and follow along on Instagram! 😁

“If you need to stop an asteroid, you call Superman. If you need to solve a mystery, you call Batman. But if you need to end a war, you call Wonder Woman.”

Website × Instagram × Behance × Society6

Af13d0043856ed0f4c330f12df38110a
Rebound of
Weirdtober 017/031: Supergirl
By Nina Zivkovic
Nina Zivkovic
Nina Zivkovic
Art Director × Illustrator × Designer, Geek-Nerd
Hire Me

More by Nina Zivkovic

View profile
    • Like