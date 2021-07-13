Weirdtober 018/031: Wonder Woman

Weirdtober 018/031: Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman / Asteria ⚔️ – “There’s a reason I don’t have a list of villains as long as Bruce’s, Barry’s or even yours. When I Deal With Them, I Deal With Them." ⚔️

Meant to get this one done forever ago. I mean, I guess technically in October, but also really a for Wonder Woman Day and then for July 4th. And then, and then 🙃 so much going on 😭😭😭😭🤯😳🙏🏼

Wanted to show Asteria/Lynda Carter in the Golden Armor – using the WW84 Poster Pose 😁 Also added a little Wonder Woman 1975 [aka, the TV Show] costume details in the armor. Let’s get an Asteria show. My favorite part of WW84. (It’s like my own “What If…”) 🦅❤️💛💙 Check out the wings on the ones further back. Swoooon. And, went a tiny bit more realistic than I usually do. Again. This is supposed to be a ‘sketch’ series. I’m really crossing lines here. Lol

Immediately when I saw the 1984 armor, I knew I had to illustrate it, and couldn’t wait to [You’ll even see some hints of it in my daily sketch series from a bit back].

“If you need to stop an asteroid, you call Superman. If you need to solve a mystery, you call Batman. But if you need to end a war, you call Wonder Woman.”

