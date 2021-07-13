Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Katherine Zhang

In the Arms of Morpheus

In the Arms of Morpheus indesign illustrator typography design digital art graphic design
This publication will delve into the duality between mysticism and human rationialisation through the exploration of clouds and cloud systems. While
clouds were once imbued with mysticism by our ancestors, there has been a cognitive shift to rationalise and categorise things that were once intangible.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
