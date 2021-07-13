Tia DeLauria

QUARA app design

QUARA app design ux flat design ui illustrator
In the early months of 2020, I teamed up with another designer (https://www.paigeashleycreative.ca/) to conceptualize a potential app that encouraged people to do activities at home in order to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. We built up a list of educational or enteraining activities found around the internet that were geared towards keeping safe. We kept the colour palette to a blue-green variety to reinforce having a chill time at home, especially while it was such an emotionally trying time.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
