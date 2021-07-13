Juxtapose Magazine

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Juxtapose is a design magazine encompassing a collection of creativity and culture, in which we delve into traditional and contemporary practices and discover the compelling personalities that have fundamentally shaped design. The issue provides a glimpse into the timeline of typography — starting from Robert Bringhurst’s traditionalist appliance of Typography to the outspoken Postmodern influence of Emigre.