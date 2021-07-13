Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Katherine Zhang

Juxtapose Magazine

Katherine Zhang
Katherine Zhang
  • Save
Juxtapose Magazine typography design illustrator graphic design
Download color palette

Juxtapose is a design magazine encompassing a collection of creativity and culture, in which we delve into traditional and contemporary practices and discover the compelling personalities that have fundamentally shaped design. The issue provides a glimpse into the timeline of typography — starting from Robert Bringhurst’s traditionalist appliance of Typography to the outspoken Postmodern influence of Emigre.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Katherine Zhang
Katherine Zhang

More by Katherine Zhang

View profile
    • Like