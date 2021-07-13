SignUp Page - Daily UI Challenge 001

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Designers! 👋
It's a new journey, I love designing and seeing good designs from other talented designers. I thought let's start the challenge for 100 days! It's hard I know, maybe I wouldn't be able to finish the 100 days but I think It's a great opportunity to see what others people are making as well as sharpen my designing skills.
Hope the design looks not so horrible :(
Thanks for checking out.
#dailyui #001