SignUp Page - Daily UI Challenge 001

Hello Designers! 👋

It's a new journey, I love designing and seeing good designs from other talented designers. I thought let's start the challenge for 100 days! It's hard I know, maybe I wouldn't be able to finish the 100 days but I think It's a great opportunity to see what others people are making as well as sharpen my designing skills.

Hope the design looks not so horrible :(
Thanks for checking out.

#dailyui #001

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
