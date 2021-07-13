Adesewa

Day 021- Home monitor dashboard

Adesewa
Adesewa
  • Save
Day 021- Home monitor dashboard mobiledesign dailyui ui ux userinterface uidesign
Download color palette

Day 21 of the #dailyui challenge is to design a home monitor dashbord, putting into consideration the visual aesthetics and the data that makes it an everyday useful interface. I design this screen that shows the general overview of your home as well as customized profiles with settings that can be specified and finally, data that shows daily usage.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Adesewa
Adesewa

More by Adesewa

View profile
    • Like