Day 021- Home monitor dashboard

Day 21 of the #dailyui challenge is to design a home monitor dashbord, putting into consideration the visual aesthetics and the data that makes it an everyday useful interface. I design this screen that shows the general overview of your home as well as customized profiles with settings that can be specified and finally, data that shows daily usage.