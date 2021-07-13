Aliaksei Hamaliy

BlackFort Wallet App // Dark theme: Part 4

BlackFort Wallet App // Dark theme: Part 4 graphic design crypto crypto wallet cryptocurrency money wallet minimalistic mobile app ui design
👋 Hello @everyone! This is part 4 of new UI design for cryptocurrency wallet for BlackFort team.

This part includes:
• Cryptocurrency info screen
• Transaction history
• Swap crypto menu

