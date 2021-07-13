Aliaksei Hamaliy

BlackFort Wallet App // Dark theme: Part 3

BlackFort Wallet App // Dark theme: Part 3
👋 Hello @everyone! This is part 3 of new UI design for cryptocurrency wallet for BlackFort team.

This part includes:
• Loading screen
• BXF Economy info screen
• Settings screen

