Sefa-Boakye Kwaku

Homebook - Student Room Booking

Sefa-Boakye Kwaku
Sefa-Boakye Kwaku
  • Save
Homebook - Student Room Booking yellow gallery stories cards retail booking edtech education typography vector ui ux app logo design branding icon
Download color palette

I wanted to make this student accommodation app as simple as snapchat stories. Since students are very familiar with story apps, they will find the user interface friendly and keep swiping till the find their perfect accommodation.

Sefa-Boakye Kwaku
Sefa-Boakye Kwaku

More by Sefa-Boakye Kwaku

View profile
    • Like