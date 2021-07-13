Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dessau Chair

Dessau Chair cryptoart nfts nft seating architectural design interior design cushioned leather steel bauhaus modeling 3d chair
This chair is a 3D modeling inspired by the works of Marcel Breuer at the Bauhaus.
Available here as NFT:
https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/60067107401923568805555076592394472463507554930562826910628262354111812337665/

