Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
GAME design

Canicula Canned Cocktails

GAME design
GAME design
  • Save
Canicula Canned Cocktails canned wine wine in a can wine identity design visual identity branding graphic design ilustración canned cocktail canned design illustration packaging
Download color palette

Packaging Design for Canicula, a canned cocktail brand from Tj Mx.

GAME design
GAME design

More by GAME design

View profile
    • Like