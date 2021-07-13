Lorena Lavaysse

002. Daily UI Checkout Page (Beauty Brand Concept)

Lorena Lavaysse
Lorena Lavaysse
  • Save
002. Daily UI Checkout Page (Beauty Brand Concept) uiconcept challenge dailyui daily checkout-page ui
Download color palette

002. Daily UI Checkout page
For this challenge I went for a Beauty brand as a concept.
Neutral pastel pink with a gradient contrast.

Let me know what you think?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Lorena Lavaysse
Lorena Lavaysse

More by Lorena Lavaysse

View profile
    • Like