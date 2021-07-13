Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emerald Quashie

#DailyUI005 #AppIcon

Emerald Quashie
Emerald Quashie
  • Save
#DailyUI005 #AppIcon logo design mobileapp dailyui005 app icon ux ui
Download color palette

This is a video streaming app, "CrossTv" icon for a church.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Emerald Quashie
Emerald Quashie

More by Emerald Quashie

View profile
    • Like