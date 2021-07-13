Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tiara Grier

Daily UI 25 of 100

I used today's challenge more as a functionality challenge. I REALLY needed to improve my in frame scrolling so I used Hulu as a guide and all photos were found via Google. Feel free to play around with the simple prototype on my figma (https://www.figma.com/proto/s7zARccf07rKMJ3i8BOaOq/Daily-UI?node-id=300%3A3990&scaling=scale-down&page-id=280%3A3880) #Dailyui #025

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
