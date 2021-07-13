🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Sulthan al-Gahaazee muhanmadhu thakurufaan al-a’uzam who was the freedom fighter born in ha.utheemu. He fought against Portuguese. He rule the nation from 1573 to 1585 AD he was the island chief of ha.utheemu at the time of battle he used a sailboat named ‘kalhuohfummi’. He had good terms with Ali raja of Cannanore and had treaty with Sri Lankans.