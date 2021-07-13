Trumpet Marketing Technologies inc

TrumpetBox

TrumpetBox logo branding graphic design
The Contactless Information Kiosk operating system replaces traditional communal kiosks and standard forms allowing for the exchange of information at safe distances in a green environmentally friendly way.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
