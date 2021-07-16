Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dad Tribute | Goalie Mask Concept

July 16th is truly a bittersweet day for me, where I am fortunate to celebrate the birth and death of my father, Craig Hunt. I miss him every day. I created this goalie mask concept as a small tribute to his legacy. It features some recognizable photos and small details that remind me of him.

