First Edition: Action-Adventure Playing Cards

It's incredible when designs become a reality.
This week I received the First Edition of my Action-Adventure Deck of playing cards from the United States Playing Card Company and I love how they turned out.
These cards are all custom designed and have a video-game theme. Each card has a different hero or set of objects that you would find in a video game.
If you're interested in snagging some of the extras we have, then put in an order at our website: www.heroplayingcards.com!