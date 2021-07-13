McKenzie Young

What to Bring to College Banner

McKenzie Young
McKenzie Young
  • Save
What to Bring to College Banner college procreate editorial design digital illustration
Download color palette

A set of individual illustrations to be used on their own and together for an article in George Fox University's Bruin Bound Magazine

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
McKenzie Young
McKenzie Young

More by McKenzie Young

View profile
    • Like