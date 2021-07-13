Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
VIDHARSHANA B

Direct Messaging

VIDHARSHANA B
VIDHARSHANA B
Direct Messaging freshman newbiedesigns dailyui ui
Design #010
Challenge : Design a direct messaging app
Designing this page was real fun !!!!
Hope you all like it !!
Fill your DMs with love and positive vibes :)

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
VIDHARSHANA B
VIDHARSHANA B

    • Like