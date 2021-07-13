Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Laboratory imaging system software covid 19 user interface web app ux ui
  1. azure bio 0.jpg
  2. azure bio 1.jpg
  3. azure bio 3.jpg
  4. azure bio 4.jpg

Work in progress. This company makes laboratory imaging equipment. There is a new line of COVID-19 related products, I am tasked to create the interfaces for these machines.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
