Kevin

Lemonade Vendor Brand Identity

Lemonade Vendor Brand Identity
This is a weekly warmup for a brand identity for a lemonade stand. I wanted to make something unique so I went a bit off script and decided that this stand specifically sells strawberry lemonade.

Since the challenge asked for a brand identity I took the opportunity to go beyond a logo and create typography standards and a colour guide, with example brand applications including business cards, a beverage container, and a uniform.

Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
