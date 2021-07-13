Lemonade Vendor Brand Identity

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a weekly warmup for a brand identity for a lemonade stand. I wanted to make something unique so I went a bit off script and decided that this stand specifically sells strawberry lemonade.
Since the challenge asked for a brand identity I took the opportunity to go beyond a logo and create typography standards and a colour guide, with example brand applications including business cards, a beverage container, and a uniform.