Banco Alimentar App Propose UI/UX

Project Overview:
I have collaborated in this project as Digital Product Designer and Manager.
Engineering and developping a research, scope and plan while itering to meet business goals aswell as deliver a design of the app intuitive and delightful to use.
The Problem:
The decrease in donations and lack of transparency in charities.
The Solution:
Modernize formats, take advantage of technology and the “digital world” to increase the number of donations and increase people's confidence in these institutions.
An app focused on the connection between the campaign and the donor. Organizing campaigns by calendar, location, objective, and also giving space for content such as images, suggestions, updates.