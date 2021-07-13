Daily UI 013 - Direct Messaging

Most of us use at least one DM'ing tool. In this Daily UI I explored a productivity and time management tool, "ProTime". It is an app that merges Calendar, Mail, Chat, Tasks and Reports. Calendar for tracking projects, Mail for official communication, Chat for quick communication, Tasks to see assigned tasks and overall tasks of various users, and Reports to generate and submit daily reports. Out if this, this Daily Challenge focuses on Direct Messaging, that is Chat section of the app.