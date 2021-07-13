Daily UI 013 - Direct Messaging

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Most of us use at least one DM'ing tool. In this Daily UI I explored a productivity and time management tool, "ProTime". It is an app that merges Calendar, Mail, Chat, Tasks and Reports. Calendar for tracking projects, Mail for official communication, Chat for quick communication, Tasks to see assigned tasks and overall tasks of various users, and Reports to generate and submit daily reports. Out if this, this Daily Challenge focuses on Direct Messaging, that is Chat section of the app.