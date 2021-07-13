UI Exercise - Timeline [Nubank]

Hi, folks!

This time, I'm bringing a timeline I did, as a fictional page for Nubank's website. I wanted to practice a bit of an informing page, and for this reason, I decided to tell a brief narrative on the bank's history. The purple color (#8630A3) used for the timeline background is the same as found in the app's interface, as so as the minimalist, overall style.

I hope you like it! Any feedbacks are welcome!