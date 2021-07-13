Sonia Dubois

Circular City 2030

I designed a series of futuristic illustrations for the Circular City 2030 project. The vision of the circular neighborhood on commission from Space&Matter architects and the Embassy of The Netherlands in the USA. Dutch circular companies have many creative and innovative solutions for a climate friendly future.

Featuring: Aectual, Metabolic, Superuse, GROWx, Amsterdam Hydraloop, Madaster, MetroPolder, Company Spectral , Leadax, HITEC-ROAD and more.

