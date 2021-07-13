Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Glassmorphism Space Tech Web Landing Page

Hi Guys,
This is a conceptual design for a space tech company which is based on glassmorphism. I carefully curated 3 colors for the gradients and merged them.

The main purpose of the glassmorphism is to give a modern glassy look which is properly applied here.

I used 3d modeling software to add those 3d assets at the right side.

Finally, there are a primary and a secondary call to action at the bottom.

Hit like if you like my work and you are welcome to my inbox if you have any queries and don't forget to follow me.

Thank you. :)

