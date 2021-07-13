Glassmorphism Space Tech Web Landing Page

Hi Guys,

This is a conceptual design for a space tech company which is based on glassmorphism. I carefully curated 3 colors for the gradients and merged them.

The main purpose of the glassmorphism is to give a modern glassy look which is properly applied here.

I used 3d modeling software to add those 3d assets at the right side.

Finally, there are a primary and a secondary call to action at the bottom.

