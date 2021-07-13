🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Crowdbuilding – a platform invented by Space&Matter – a Dutch architectural studio. Thanks to the platform, small communities have a possibility to create and define their collective way of living. I made the colorful illustrations for the website www.crowdbuilding.nl. Each illustration represents a specific way of sharing architectural spaces like: tiny houses, water village, open building, eco village, coworking space, a home for single parents and more.