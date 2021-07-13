Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jack Wiese

The Moon and the Deer

The Moon and the Deer forest wild night sky branding environment mark vector typography animals outdoors wilderness adventure simple minimalist logo deer moon clean minimal illustration
Hand drawn deer and moon with a lil rock for balance. Yeah Right Type's Wide Rule typeface for the text!

