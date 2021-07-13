Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
James West

Page Blanca - Final Logo Design

James West
James West
  • Save
Page Blanca - Final Logo Design
Page Blanca - Final Logo Design
Page Blanca - Final Logo Design
Page Blanca - Final Logo Design
Page Blanca - Final Logo Design
Download color palette
  1. Page_Blanca2-01.jpg
  2. Page_Blanca-01.jpg
  3. Page_Blanca3-01.jpg
  4. Page_Blanca6-01.jpg
  5. Page_Blanca5-01.jpg

Logo design for Los Angeles based music licensing company.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
James West
James West
_____________

More by James West

View profile
    • Like