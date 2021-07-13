Return Visit App (Revisit)

On this very day last year (13th July, 2021), I posted/uploaded my first shot on dribbble. Even though I had very little understanding of what UIUX means, I decided to give it a try and it turned out to be one of the best decisions I took.

Today, I decided to revisit the Return Visit App and redesign a few screens/interfaces and this was the outcome. Also, feel free to check out my first dribbble shot and laugh.

The full case study will be uploaded on Behance soon. Follow me on Behance here https://www.behance.net/tadeeric

The Return Visit App is an app that is targeted at Jehovah's Witnesses to ease their door to door ministry. This app simply keeps track of your return visits.