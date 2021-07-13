Return Visit App (Revisit)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
On this very day last year (13th July, 2021), I posted/uploaded my first shot on dribbble. Even though I had very little understanding of what UIUX means, I decided to give it a try and it turned out to be one of the best decisions I took.
Today, I decided to revisit the Return Visit App and redesign a few screens/interfaces and this was the outcome. Also, feel free to check out my first dribbble shot and laugh.
The full case study will be uploaded on Behance soon. Follow me on Behance here https://www.behance.net/tadeeric
The Return Visit App is an app that is targeted at Jehovah's Witnesses to ease their door to door ministry. This app simply keeps track of your return visits.